President 2008: Top Reasons to Support Republican Ron Paul for President

We want to know your top reasons you support Republican Ron Paul for President. Please choose your top three reasons from those below:

*Secure U.S. borders. Reform immigration.
*Pro-life. Protect the unborn.
*Keep social security solvent.
*Preserve 2nd Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
*Return to standard of fighting war only through declaration of war by Congress.
*Protect property rights from unfair seizure through eminent domain.
*Lower taxes and government spending.
*Implement sound monetary policies.
*Protect personal and medical privacy. End Patriot Act.
*Maintain personal freedom including health and education.

